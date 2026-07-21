Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.10. Acco Brands shares last traded at $4.0290, with a volume of 619,186 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Research raised Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.93 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Acco Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acco Brands Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Acco Brands's payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $230,012.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,691.60. This represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Acco Brands by 102.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,550,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 784,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acco Brands by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 682,260 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Acco Brands by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,517,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 590,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,447 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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