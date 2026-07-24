Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

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Acerinox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 1.13. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIOY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acerinox to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acerinox

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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