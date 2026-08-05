Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acerinox to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acerinox

Acerinox Trading Up 6.4%

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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