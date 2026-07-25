ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

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ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 80.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

Further Reading

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