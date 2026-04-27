Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Stock Price Up 7% - What's Next?

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Aclara Resources Trading Up 16.0%

Shares of Aclara Resources Inc. ( TSE:ARA Get Free Report ) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 113,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 183,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.13 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Born purchased 166,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$565,452.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 329,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,126.99. This represents a 102.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc TSX: ARA, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile.

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