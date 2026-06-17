ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.18, but opened at $100.28. ACM Research shares last traded at $100.4470, with a volume of 509,472 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $449,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,318,166.36. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198. 24.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ACM Research by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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