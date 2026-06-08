ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.29, but opened at $83.83. ACM Research shares last traded at $80.8450, with a volume of 236,275 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 2.00.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 188,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,862,948 over the last three months. 24.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $196,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $78,386,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 16,878.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $70,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACM Research by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 515,340 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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