ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.38 and last traded at $52.4430. Approximately 391,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,363,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,086.52. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Further Reading

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