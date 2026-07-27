Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
ACM Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ACM Research shares fell 8% in mid-day trading to about $77.56, on unusually low volume, after previously closing at $84.32.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $127.50 average price target, including Morgan Stanley’s upgraded $130 target.
  • The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.34 versus $0.26 expected and revenue up 34.2% year over year; however, insiders sold roughly $10.75 million of shares in the latest quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ACM Research.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.56 and last traded at $77.5620. Approximately 153,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,488,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,515,170.30. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $5,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,283,855.40. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198 over the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $252,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $888,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 14.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ACM Research Right Now?

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines