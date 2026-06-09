ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 8.1% - Here's What Happened

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $87.06. Approximately 183,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,470,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,872,346.40. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,086.52. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 143,752 shares of company stock worth $11,730,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ACM Research by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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