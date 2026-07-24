ACM Research Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 21,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 242% compared to the typical volume of 6,171 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $449,088.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,166.36. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 123,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 14.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Down 1.2%

ACMR traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 148,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,510. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 1.90. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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