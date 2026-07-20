Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price Up 0.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Adagene logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adagene shares rose 0.8% on Monday, trading between $3.81 and $3.59 and ending near $3.62, with volume well below average at 98,009 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating with a $10 price target, while Weiss Ratings kept a sell view. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.
  • Institutional interest appears modest but growing, with several hedge funds taking new positions and Fifth Lane Capital significantly increasing its stake. Adagene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on antibody-based cancer and immune-disease therapies.
  • Interested in Adagene? Here are five stocks we like better.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG - Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.62. 98,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 362,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADAG

Adagene Stock Up 0.8%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc, headquartered in Suzhou, China, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for cancer and immune-related diseases. Founded in 2017, the company leverages its proprietary immunome technology platform to mine human antibody repertoires and engineer novel monospecific and bispecific antibodies. Adagene's pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development, with a focus on targeting tumor microenvironments and modulating immune checkpoints to enhance anti-tumor efficacy.

At the core of Adagene's research and development efforts is its Bihanc™ antibody platform, which combines combinatorial phage display, structure-based design and artificial intelligence to optimize binding affinity, specificity and developability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adagene Right Now?

Before you consider Adagene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adagene wasn't on the list.

While Adagene currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines