Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price Up 0.8% - What's Next?

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG - Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.62. 98,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 362,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADAG

Adagene Stock Up 0.8%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, headquartered in Suzhou, China, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for cancer and immune-related diseases. Founded in 2017, the company leverages its proprietary immunome technology platform to mine human antibody repertoires and engineer novel monospecific and bispecific antibodies. Adagene's pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development, with a focus on targeting tumor microenvironments and modulating immune checkpoints to enhance anti-tumor efficacy.

At the core of Adagene's research and development efforts is its Bihanc™ antibody platform, which combines combinatorial phage display, structure-based design and artificial intelligence to optimize binding affinity, specificity and developability.

Further Reading

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