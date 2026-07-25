Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and traded as high as $27.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 62,834 shares changing hands.

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Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,621,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,889,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company's stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund NYSE: PEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

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