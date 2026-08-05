AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,714,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session's volume of 1,462,777 shares.The stock last traded at $6.96 and had previously closed at $6.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting AdaptHealth

Here are the key news stories impacting AdaptHealth this week:

Positive Sentiment: AdaptHealth agreed to sell its Diabetes Health business to Cardinal Health for $235 million in cash. Exiting the lower-margin segment could simplify the company’s portfolio, provide liquidity and allow greater focus on sleep and respiratory care. AdaptHealth Q2 revenue rises as net loss widens

AdaptHealth agreed to sell its Diabetes Health business to Cardinal Health for $235 million in cash. Exiting the lower-margin segment could simplify the company’s portfolio, provide liquidity and allow greater focus on sleep and respiratory care. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter net revenue was reported at $740.3 million, up 12.7% year over year, with organic growth of 15.9%. However, adjusted EBITDA fell 3.2% to $132 million, showing that revenue growth is not translating into improved profitability. AdaptHealth 2026 Q2 results presentation

Second-quarter net revenue was reported at $740.3 million, up 12.7% year over year, with organic growth of 15.9%. However, adjusted EBITDA fell 3.2% to $132 million, showing that revenue growth is not translating into improved profitability. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings missed expectations by a wide margin, while the company posted a substantial net loss, partly because of a $144.2 million goodwill impairment. Revenue also fell well short of analyst estimates in several reports, intensifying concerns about execution and demand. AdaptHealth second-quarter earnings report

Adjusted earnings missed expectations by a wide margin, while the company posted a substantial net loss, partly because of a $144.2 million goodwill impairment. Revenue also fell well short of analyst estimates in several reports, intensifying concerns about execution and demand. Negative Sentiment: AdaptHealth cut fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.85 billion-$2.89 billion, versus roughly $3.5 billion expected by analysts. New West Coast fixed-price contracts reportedly reduced margins by about $55 million, prompting a $160 million reduction to EBITDA guidance. AdaptHealth fixed-price contracts create risk

AdaptHealth cut fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.85 billion-$2.89 billion, versus roughly $3.5 billion expected by analysts. New West Coast fixed-price contracts reportedly reduced margins by about $55 million, prompting a $160 million reduction to EBITDA guidance. Negative Sentiment: Year-to-date free cash flow turned negative at $48.4 million, compared with positive free cash flow of $73.3 million a year earlier. A law firm also announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations, adding another source of investor uncertainty. AHCO investor alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price objective on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised AdaptHealth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.5%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $934.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Russell E. Schuster III sold 11,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $113,426.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,572.28. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,768,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 491,106 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 11,477,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,726,000 after buying an additional 1,572,835 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,100,785 shares of the company's stock worth $80,684,000 after buying an additional 773,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,973 shares of the company's stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 518,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,784,316 shares of the company's stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 558,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company's respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

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