Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,589,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session's volume of 2,044,294 shares.The stock last traded at $17.2220 and had previously closed at $17.22.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 3,115 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $40,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 256,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,347,694. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 39,741 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $695,070.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 250,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,388,835.66. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,534 shares of company stock worth $7,097,885. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 333,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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