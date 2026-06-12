Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $18.0950, with a volume of 745,246 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,200,814.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,217,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,958,224.21. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $458,855.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 434,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,008.04. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,691. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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