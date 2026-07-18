Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.10 and traded as high as $116.69. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 213,579 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 966 shares of company stock valued at $90,168. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,905 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 66.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 56.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,037 shares of the company's stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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