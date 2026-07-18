Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecco

Adecco Stock Up 5.6%

AHEXY opened at $12.57 on Friday. Adecco has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecco will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

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