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Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Adecco logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Adecco SA has a consensus analyst recommendation of “Hold”, based on coverage from seven analysts: five rate it Hold and two rate it Buy.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, with Zacks Research and UBS Group upgrading the stock to Hold, while Citigroup downgraded it from Strong Buy to Neutral.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.44 versus $0.35 expected and revenue of $7.01 billion versus $6.95 billion forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adecco

Adecco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $11.82 on Monday. Adecco has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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