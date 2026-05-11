Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Adecco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $11.82 on Monday. Adecco has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

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