Adeia (ADEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $96.7870 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 26.50%.The firm had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.72 million. On average, analysts expect Adeia to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adeia Price Performance

Adeia stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Adeia has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Adeia's payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Adeia by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the second quarter worth $144,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Adeia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on Adeia in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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