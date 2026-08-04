Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $24.78. Adeia shares last traded at $28.7210, with a volume of 410,956 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting Adeia

Here are the key news stories impacting Adeia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.34 per share , above analysts’ $0.31 consensus estimate and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Adeia Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were , above analysts’ $0.31 consensus estimate and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Adeia signed a multi-year license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV, as well as a license agreement with RPX involving 10 new e-commerce customers. These agreements support recurring licensing revenue and validate demand for Adeia’s intellectual property. Adeia Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adeia signed a multi-year license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV, as well as a license agreement with RPX involving 10 new e-commerce customers. These agreements support recurring licensing revenue and validate demand for Adeia’s intellectual property. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million , citing strength in its semiconductor business. The higher structural growth target is likely a major reason investors are responding favorably.

Management raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to , citing strength in its semiconductor business. The higher structural growth target is likely a major reason investors are responding favorably. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $40 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst note

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its rating and set a $40 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $96.12 million , narrowly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate, although earnings exceeded expectations. Adeia Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue was , narrowly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate, although earnings exceeded expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Adeia issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million , broadly centered near the analyst forecast of $417 million. The disclosed EPS guidance was unclear in the available report.

Adeia issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of , broadly centered near the analyst forecast of $417 million. The disclosed EPS guidance was unclear in the available report. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 0.7%, providing modest shareholder income.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adeia from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adeia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adeia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.79 million. Adeia had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Adeia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Adeia by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 245.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adeia by 714.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adeia by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company's stock.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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