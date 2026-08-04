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Why Walmart and Amazon Could Be the Market’s Most Complementary Mega-Caps

Jessica Mitacek
Written by Jessica Mitacek | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
August 4, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Jessica Mitacek
About The Editor

Jessica Mitacek

Managing Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.6929 of 5 stars		$277.35-2.3%N/A22.32Moderate Buy$322.56
Walmart (WMT)
4.9674 of 5 stars		$109.85-0.8%0.90%38.56Moderate Buy$138.56
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