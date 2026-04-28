Adicet Bio (ACET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.13) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.29. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adicet Bio alerts: Sign Up

Adicet Bio Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACET has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 target price on Adicet Bio and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Adicet Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Adicet Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adicet Bio

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $543,439.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,182,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,676.48. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 223,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,934 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 583,948 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,342 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company's stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc NASDAQ: ACET is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off‐the‐shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company's proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of γδ T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of γδ T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet's lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR‐engineered allogeneic γδ T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adicet Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adicet Bio wasn't on the list.

While Adicet Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here