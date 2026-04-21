Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Adicet Bio from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Adicet Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 price objective on Adicet Bio and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,751 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $543,439.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,182,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,676.48. The trade was a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 223,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,934 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 583,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 96,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 66.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 854,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 341,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 5.5%

ACET opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc NASDAQ: ACET is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off‐the‐shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company's proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of γδ T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of γδ T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet's lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR‐engineered allogeneic γδ T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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