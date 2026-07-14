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Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Adicet Bio logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adicet Bio shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $9.15 before last changing hands at $8.55. The move comes alongside a recent pullback of about 3.2% and places the stock above both its 50-day and 200-day averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $48.80. Recent reports included upgrades from Wall Street Zen, Weiss Ratings, and Truist Financial, though HC Wainwright lowered its price target.
  • Adicet Bio reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of ($1.88) versus estimates of ($2.93). Institutional ownership is also high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 83.89% of the company’s shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $9.15. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 116,361 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Adicet Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $79.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rangeley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 124.0% in the first quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company's stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc NASDAQ: ACET is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off‐the‐shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company's proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of γδ T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of γδ T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet's lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR‐engineered allogeneic γδ T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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