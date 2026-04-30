Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells $18,265,500.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Adobe Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,119,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,754. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 30.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the software company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 42,171 shares of the software company's stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 30.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 103.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,827 shares of the software company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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