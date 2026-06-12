Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $218.80, but opened at $202.40. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $201.8230, with a volume of 9,266,294 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $295.58.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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