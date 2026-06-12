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Why Oracle's 10% Drop May Be Telling the Wrong Story

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 12, 2026
Oracle logo positioned in front of an AI data center background, highlighting the company's importance in the AI buildout.

Key Points

  • Oracle is on track to rebound as the year progresses, driven by revenue acceleration and advancing strategy.
  • Backlog continues to swell, suggesting sustained acceleration at least into 2028.
  • Upside potential runs in the triple digits, up to 500% for long-term holders.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL price action has been under pressure in 2026 and may remain so indefinitely. However, there are forces in play suggesting this company is metamorphosing from its legacy self.

Once an important but niche player in tech, it is transforming into a blue-chip tech leader central to AI infrastructure. Investors know the firm is becoming central to AI; the next catalyst for share prices is likely to be the business ramp it drives.

Oracle's Explosive Growth Is Back-Ended

Oracle’s AI revenue surge is back-ended. While 2026 results are arguably tepid relative to other AI plays, its backlog continues to swell.

Oracle Today

Oracle Corporation stock logo
ORCLORCL 90-day performance
Oracle
$184.03 -17.23 (-8.56%)
As of 06/11/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$134.57
$345.72
Dividend Yield
1.09%
P/E Ratio
31.57
Price Target
$268.27
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Like “The Blob” of old-school science fiction, this company is digesting long-term contracts, some with front-loaded payments for GPU hardware, and is about to grow exponentially. Most contracts begin delivering revenue in 2027; backlog conversion will accelerate by year’s end and again in the subsequent year, underpinning robust revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth for Oracle.

As it stands, the company’s remaining performance obligation (RPO) grew by 15% sequentially to nearly $640 billion. Up 363% compared to last year, the RPO amounts to seven years' revenue at the projected FY2027 pace and is just the tip of the iceberg. Backlog is expected to grow in subsequent quarters, driving renewals as contracts expire and laying the groundwork for years of highly visible, accelerating growth.

Oracle Outperforms, Guides for Acceleration

Oracle had a solid quarter, with revenue growing by 20.8%, 60 basis points better than expected. Weakness in the Software segment was overlooked, as it was expected and ultimately due to the same trends that are increasing cloud business. Legacy customers are shifting to cloud-based services, which now account for 51.5% of the business and are gaining share quarter over quarter. Cloud business grew by 47%, underpinned by a 47% increase in infrastructure services. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) grew by 10% and is likely to continue improving as inference and automation gain traction.

Margin was another strength. Oracle’s margin was pressured by increased spending tied to its datacenter buildout, but by far less than anticipated, and not enough to offset newly gained revenue leverage and operational efficiencies. The net result was record earnings per share, both GAAP and adjusted, accompanied by a 54% increase in full-year operating income.

The only bad news was that free cash flow was negative, but that is a near-term problem that will sort itself out over time. Negative cash flow is being caused by the datacenter buildout, which is driven by backlog; buildout will slow in subsequent quarters as backlog converts to revenue. The only question is the exact timing of ballooning RPO recognition, and it gets closer by the quarter.

Guidance was another near-term headwind for stock price action. While bullish, including a forecast for sequential growth, year-over-year acceleration, and better-than-expected Q1 earnings, the full-year forecast aligned with expectations, triggering a sell-the-news event.

Cautious Analysts Point to Long-Term Opportunity

Oracle Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$268.27
45.78% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 40 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$184.03
High Forecast$400.00
Average Forecast$268.27
Low Forecast$160.00
Oracle Stock Forecast Details

The initial analyst response was muted, with many stating concern over spending plans and debt.

The company plans to raise an additional $40 billion in capital this year, including debt and equity, nearly doubling the capital raised in fiscal year 2026.

However, analysts are looking ahead to RPO recognition and visibility, leaving ratings and price targets unchanged.

Trends are positive, including increased coverage, a 78% Buy-side bias to the Moderate Buy rating, and a 50% upside at the consensus.

The consensus target would put this market near record levels; the trends point to an above-consensus price topping out at $400, representing 100% upside.

Market action following the earnings release reflected the impact of near-term headwinds, with the price falling nearly 10% in after-hours trading. The question is what happens next—and a rebound looks likely. The setup suggests ORCL is in the midst of a reversal, underpinned by its AI outlook.

ORCL stock chart showing its pullback to a support target, with the potential to form a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern.

ORCL shares may take a little time to regain traction, but a rebound is likely by summer’s end. Results from other hyperscalers, including Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL, Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, and Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, are due by the end of July, and all are expected to reaffirm datacenter and AI spending plans. Longer-term, the 5x P/E multiple versus the 10-year earnings forecast suggests a 500% stock price increase is possible, relative to June’s support target.

Oracle’s biggest risk this year is execution. Backlog is one thing, but converting it into revenue takes time and capital. The capital is a risk on its own, offset to some degree, but still a headwind for profitability this year. Delays and missteps will be reflected in the stock’s price, and the resulting price movements may be exaggerated. Institutions and analysts provide support, but institutional activity has been only modestly bullish over the trailing 12 months and may evaporate in the face of financial distress signals.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oracle Right Now?

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Oracle (ORCL)
4.9511 of 5 stars		$184.03-8.6%1.09%31.57Moderate Buy$268.27
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9425 of 5 stars		$241.511.5%N/A28.89Moderate Buy$312.78
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9736 of 5 stars		$390.34-1.8%0.93%23.23Moderate Buy$561.20
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.4524 of 5 stars		$357.770.4%0.25%27.29Moderate Buy$413.13
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