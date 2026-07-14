ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.38. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ADS-TEC Energy has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,537,488 shares of the company's stock worth $198,450,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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