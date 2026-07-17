ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 6.6% - Here's What Happened

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $11.16. 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 7.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,442,000 after acquiring an additional 889,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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