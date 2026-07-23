ADT (ADT) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.2888 billion for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ADT's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, EVP Kimberly Miller purchased 3,625 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,849.44. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 503.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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