Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Stock Price Up 12% After Earnings Beat

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 12% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $128.95 and last traded at $130.9840. Approximately 115,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 387,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 15,305 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.86 per share, with a total value of $1,543,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,694.30. This trade represents a 1,275.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 37,236 shares of company stock worth $3,752,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 12.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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