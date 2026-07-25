Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVSA

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CVSA opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $123.80. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $487.03 million for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Adtalem Global Education's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, insider Karen Sue Cox sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,933,702. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard sold 15,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $2,083,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,348,775. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,914,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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