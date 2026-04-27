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ADTRAN (ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
ADTRAN logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • ADTRAN will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on Monday, May 4; analysts forecast EPS of $0.09 and revenue of $285.64 million, with the earnings call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter ADTRAN beat expectations, posting $0.16 EPS (vs. $0.08 est.) and $291.56M revenue (up 20% YoY), but the company still recorded a negative net margin of 4.15%.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed—consensus is a "Hold" with a $17 target (4 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell); the stock has a $1.37B market cap, a 52‑week range of $7.11–$17.99, and ~80.6% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in ADTRAN? Here are five stocks we like better.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $285.6410 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.ADTRAN's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.23. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on ADTRAN and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

See Also

Earnings History for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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