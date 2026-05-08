ADTRAN Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by Northland Securities

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADTRAN in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN's current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADTRAN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

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ADTRAN Stock Down 7.4%

ADTN stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.45. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $286.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADTRAN by 50.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,028 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 448,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,411 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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