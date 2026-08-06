Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 resultson Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0872) per share and revenue of $0.0550 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 3.27. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Aduro Clean Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aduro Clean Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADUR

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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