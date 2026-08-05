Ulta's Growth Is Real, But So Are the Risks

Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA has proven to Wall Street that it can grow faster than expected. Now it needs to convince investors to stop worrying.

Ulta Beauty Today ULTA Ulta Beauty $537.67 -6.19 (-1.14%) 52-Week Range $443.60 ▼ $714.97 P/E Ratio 20.14 Price Target $638.09 Add to Watchlist

The beauty retailer has spent years proving to be one of the steadier growth stories in the discretionary retail sector. Its latest quarter did little to change that. Net sales were up, comparable sales showed strength, and income rose.

Despite the results, though, lingering concerns about margin pressure and a tougher macro backdrop leave the stock caught between being a premium growth brand and a market that is pricing with caution.

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These days, that split might be more important to investors than headline numbers.

Beauty Remains a Resilient Retail Category

In many ways, Ulta is in the right segment of the consumer discretionary sector. Despite its "discretionary" nature, however, beauty spending has proven to be one of the steadier corners of retail, even as other consumer categories have struggled. By building a hybrid of stores and e-commerce, the company then fashions strong customer loyalty by offering prestige, mass-market, and salon services under one umbrella.

The combination has delivered a resilient business with an operating model that leverages repeat visits even when broader retail outlets suffer.

Quarterly Results Beat Expectations

The most recent numbers support the strategy. Results for Ulta's first fiscal quarter ended May 2 showed net sales of $3.16 billion, up 11.1% and above analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 5.3%, up considerably from 2.9% growth a year earlier. The company said the higher results were driven by slightly more transactions and a 3.7% increase in average ticket levels.

At the same time, operating income grew 11.6% to $448.3 million, or 14.2% of net sales. Overall, for the three months, net income came in at $340 million, while diluted earnings per share jumped 15.5% to $7.74 from $6.70 and well above the $6.89 analysts had penciled in.

The first quarter also followed a previously strong showing. In the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, Ulta posted net sales of $3.9 billion, also ahead of what analysts expected, with earnings per share of $8.01 and net sales up 11.8% year-over-year. For all of fiscal 2025, net sales reached about $12.4 billion.

Guidance Raised Questions About Margins

What set the company back on its heels, however, came in March when Ulta guided full-year earnings per share to a range of $28.05 to $28.55, with the midpoint slightly below what analysts expected.

The company also showed that its operating margin had declined from the prior year, and it cited concerns on a conference call about "global conflicts" and their potential impact on consumer behavior and costs.

Part of the pressure came from increased promotional intensity across the beauty sector, the company said, and increased spending on digital advertising. A newly launched TikTok presence was at the forefront of its marketing initiatives.

“This new channel positions Ulta Beauty at the center of a critical discovery point and will enable us to spotlight our exclusive brands, build influence, and fuel our marketing efforts, particularly with younger consumers.” Ulta’s CEO explained during the first quarter’s conference call.

Shares fell more than 20% on the generally disappointing news as investors digested rising costs and margin pressures.

Margins and Outlook Improved

To that end, the margin story in the latest results might have helped calm some fears. Gross profit in the three months increased 13.8% to about $1.27 billion in the quarter, and gross margin expanded to 40.1% of net sales from 39.1% a year earlier. This quarter, the company said its margin benefited from lower shrinkage, or missing inventory, and stronger merchandise margin.

Management also projected a level of confidence by returning $555 million to shareholders through share buybacks during the quarter. That came after repurchases of $890.5 million during 2025. Ulta does not pay a dividend.

In addition, guidance for the full year was updated and lifted by June 2 when it announced first-quarter earnings. The company now expects diluted earnings per share to range from $28.36 to $28.80 for the current year, representing earnings per share growth of 10.6% to 12.3%.

Valuation Reflects Cautious Optimism

The stock's valuation reflects much of this twin story of growth and uncertainty. Ulta recently traded around $544 per share, well off its 52-week high of $714.97 but still comfortably above its 52-week low of $443.60. Although down 11% from the start of the year, shares are up about 17% in the past month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 5, 2026

With a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) near 20 and no dividend yield, the stock has come down from its peak at the end of last year. Still, it will need to actively win over the market before it can climb back toward a P/E of 24 or so.

Overall, analysts rate Ulta a Moderate Buy, with one listing it as a Strong Buy, 19 recommending Buy, six with a neutral Hold rating, and one suggesting Sell. With a consensus 12-month target of $638.09 per share, the current upside is more than 18% at recent prices. The highest target among analysts is $800, while the lowest is $450.

Competition Remains a Key Risk

Beyond the potentially higher costs, fluctuating margins, and macroeconomic trends, competition adds another layer of risk to watch. Ulta's advantage has always been its breadth, offering a wide range of brands under one roof. But big-box retailers and department stores have poured money into beauty, while direct-to-consumer and social-driven brands pull shoppers toward brand-specific sites.

Competitors are plentiful, like Sephora, mass-market retailers like Walmart NASDAQ: WMT, department stores like Macy’s NYSE: M, and online retailers like Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN.

Even so, given its long growth history, Ulta remains a stock to consider for anyone seeking exposure to a retail brand that has outperformed, is growing in the double digits, and has shown it can attract loyal customers. The beauty category is not guaranteed, but it has stickiness that keeps consumers coming back.

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