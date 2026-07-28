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Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Aduro Clean Technologies logo with Manufacturing background
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Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aduro Clean Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Aduro Clean Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aduro Clean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUR opened at $13.43 on Monday. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $474.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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