Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get WMS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $110.85 and a twelve month high of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Drainage Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Drainage Systems wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here