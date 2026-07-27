Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $542.7780 million for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $303.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $324.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.44. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,694 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,852 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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