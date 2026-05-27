Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.00.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $339.65 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $346.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $112.68 and a twelve month high of $397.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.Advanced Energy Industries's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,514 shares of company stock worth $17,933,796. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,502,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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