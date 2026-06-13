Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.82.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $354.37 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,502,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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