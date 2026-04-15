Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $365.68 and last traded at $364.6050. 305,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 713,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.73.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 5.0%

The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $322.23 and its 200-day moving average is $252.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. This trade represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $316,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,930.86. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,172. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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