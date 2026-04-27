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Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Advanced Info Service Public logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Gap down: AVIFY opened at $10.6580 after a prior close of $11.0380, trading just 458 shares and sitting slightly above its 200-day moving average of $10.58.
  • Fundamentals: the company has a market cap of $31.7 billion, a P/E of 21.75 and debt-to-equity of 0.73, but shows low liquidity with a quick ratio of 0.48 and current ratio of 0.52.
  • Recent results: AIS reported quarterly EPS of $0.15 on $1.85 billion in revenue, with a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 49.06%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public.

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0380, but opened at $10.6580. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $10.6580, with a volume of 458 shares changing hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited OTCMKTS: AVIFY, commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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