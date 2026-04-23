Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.95. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

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Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 16.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited OTCMKTS: AVIFY, commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

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