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Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Advanced Info Service Public logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) gapped up, opening at $11.95 from $11.10 and trading up about 16.0% on very light volume (215 shares).
  • The stock carries a market capitalization of $35.54 billion with a P/E of 24.39 and is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages ($11.62 and $10.57).
  • Q4 results (announced Feb. 3) reported EPS of $0.15 on $1.85 billion revenue, showing strong profitability (net margin 21.21%, ROE 49.06%) but modest liquidity (current ratio 0.52) and a debt-to-equity of 0.73.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.95. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 16.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited OTCMKTS: AVIFY, commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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