Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Up 6.5% - Here's Why

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 2,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.6580.

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Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited OTCMKTS: AVIFY, commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

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