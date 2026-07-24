Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $665.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the company's previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $485.68.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.69 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.65 and a 200 day moving average of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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