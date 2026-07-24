Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $518.00 and last traded at $521.95. 27,047,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 36,331,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.69.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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