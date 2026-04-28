Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $334.63, but opened at $311.86. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $319.6860, with a volume of 17,385,491 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (July) to showcase next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC roadmap — a product/timing catalyst that can restore conviction if demos or customer traction are strong. Advancing AI 2026

AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (July) to showcase next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC roadmap — a product/timing catalyst that can restore conviction if demos or customer traction are strong. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights AMD’s strong earnings‑surprise history and says the company has the setup to beat next quarter’s estimates — a favorable backdrop ahead of the May 5 report. Will AMD Beat Estimates?

Zacks highlights AMD’s strong earnings‑surprise history and says the company has the setup to beat next quarter’s estimates — a favorable backdrop ahead of the May 5 report. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentators view the pullback as a buying opportunity after a steep April rally — sentiment that can reverse quickly if earnings or customer disclosures beat expectations. Time to Load Up

Several bullish commentators view the pullback as a buying opportunity after a steep April rally — sentiment that can reverse quickly if earnings or customer disclosures beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options and derivatives traders are active: strategies like bull‑put spreads and clustered open interest show hedging and tactical income plays ahead of earnings — useful for gauging near‑term support levels. Options Flow

Options and derivatives traders are active: strategies like bull‑put spreads and clustered open interest show hedging and tactical income plays ahead of earnings — useful for gauging near‑term support levels. Neutral Sentiment: The broader semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has rallied sharply recently; some of AMD’s pullback reflects profit‑taking and sector rotation rather than company‑specific fundamentals. Sector Profit-Taking

The broader semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has rallied sharply recently; some of AMD’s pullback reflects profit‑taking and sector rotation rather than company‑specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI missed growth and revenue targets triggered a broad selloff in AI‑infrastructure stocks — the primary driver of today’s weakness for AMD as investors reassess near‑term AI capex. Why Is AMD Stock Down?

Reports that OpenAI missed growth and revenue targets triggered a broad selloff in AI‑infrastructure stocks — the primary driver of today’s weakness for AMD as investors reassess near‑term AI capex. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Northland cut AMD to Market Perform (cautioning on valuation) and Citi maintained neutral — downgrades and divergent price targets add selling pressure into earnings. Analyst Downgrade

Analyst pressure: Northland cut AMD to Market Perform (cautioning on valuation) and Citi maintained neutral — downgrades and divergent price targets add selling pressure into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Notable fund activity: Cathie Wood’s ARK trimmed AMD exposure, which can amplify short-term volatility after a rapid run. ARK Sells AMD

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.82. The company has a market capitalization of $529.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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