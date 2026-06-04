Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3.6% - Here's What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $499.87 and last traded at $523.20. 28,917,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 38,518,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.52.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $347.08 and its 200-day moving average is $261.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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